India faces mass air travel crisis

Dec 7, 2025, 5:12pm EST
Travelers packed into the airport at Bengaluru
Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The worst aviation crisis in India’s history has frustrated government officials and spurred calls for accountability.

Budget airline IndiGo, which commands 65% of the domestic market and is typically known for punctuality, canceled thousands of flights over the last several days due to a pilot shortage stemming from new rules that limit pilots’ work hours.

The meltdown has crippled air travel across the world’s most populous country; New Delhi is especially irritated that the crisis occurred during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India and diverted media attention, Indian outlet The Tribune reported.

Opposition politicians, meanwhile, accused the government of allowing IndiGo to nearly monopolize the sector.

“Indian passengers are not going to forget this,” an aviation analyst told The Core.

J.D. Capelouto
AD