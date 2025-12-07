Events Email Briefings
Alarm bells on China’s threat to EU

Dec 7, 2025, 5:11pm EST
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export in China
Reuters/Stringer/File Photo

Analysts and European politicians are ramping up warnings that China’s export-heavy economy puts the continent at risk.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who just visited China, said the EU faces “a question of life or death” over its severe trade deficit with Beijing.

A stronger Chinese export sector is expected to lower the eurozone’s GDP by 0.5% by 2029, according to a recent Goldman Sachs estimate.

“Many countries are frustrated by China’s strategy, which is squeezing out their own manufacturing sectors and export opportunities,” The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip wrote. “None has a solution.”

Macron floated tariffs against Beijing, but getting other EU countries onboard could prove difficult.

“Europe has a real problem,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Saturday.

J.D. Capelouto
