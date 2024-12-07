Saudi Arabia on track to tighten nuclear oversight

Saudi Arabia is on track to adopt the UN nuclear watchdog’s full safeguards by the end of the year, replacing its current lighter oversight, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told Semafor. The move comes as Riyadh builds up its nuclear capabilities to generate power, aiming to exploit its domestic uranium reserves locally and for export.

The kingdom has made the necessary preparations to transition from the Small Quantities Protocol — which reduces inspection requirements for states with limited nuclear programs — to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Grossi said at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. “I believe that towards the end of this year we will have that in place, which is very important,” he said.

