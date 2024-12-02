Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Saudi Arabia eyes deals with Iran, US

Sarah Dadouch
Sarah Dadouch
Dec 2, 2024, 11:33am EST
gulf
Iranian and Saudi flag in Tehran, Iran, following rapprochement between the two countries.
Wana News Agency via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, Riyadh is strengthening relations with an unexpected partner: Iran. Last month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Iran’s foreign minister and offered to increase trade to ease tensions, Bloomberg reported.

Simultaneously, the kingdom is pursuing a defense pact with Washington. According to Reuters, the agreement is less ambitious than the treaty it had been negotiating, which included normalizing ties with Israel. Saudi Arabia has refused to engage with normalization talks until there’s progress on establishing a Palestinian state.

AD
AD