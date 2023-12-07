Xi Jinping tightens control over China’s financial system

Karina Tsui /

In an effort to assert greater dominance over the country, the Chinese Communist Party announced Thursday that financial institutions should move away from “Western financial theory” and abide by Marxist principles.

In a paper published in Qiushi, the party’s official theoretical journal, Communist officials note that a “capitalist ideology and social system” creates “a huge gap between rich and poor” and also “triggers recurring economic and financial crises.”

Officials said that financial institutions should “strike a fine balance between functionality and profitability” but that “functionality always comes first.”

Financial analysts are concerned that, even as Beijing welcomes foreign business, such transactions will be subject to strict government oversight.