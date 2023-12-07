Putin meets with Middle East leaders in bid to shore up support

Karina Tsui /

Russian President Vladimir Putin received a warm welcome on a visit to the Middle East this week, where he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other regional leaders.

The meetings, covered extensively on Russian state television, were aimed at shoring up relations between Moscow and the Middle East rulers — all of whom have remained neutral in their view of the Ukraine war — amid Western isolation.

Putin arrived in the United Arab Emirates flanked by four Russian fighter jets to meet with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who greeted him as a “dear friend”. The Russian leader said relations had reached “an unprecedentedly high level,” with the UAE now Moscow’s top trade partner in the Arab world.



As part of the lightning diplomacy round, Putin also hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow Thursday. Iran’s leader used the talks to accuse the West of supporting “genocide” by Israel in Gaza.