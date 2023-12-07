US plans military exercises in Guyana amid Venezuela tensions

Diego Mendoza /

U.S. officials are becoming increasingly worried about an armed escalation between Venezuela and Guyana, after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asked the country’s state energy company to begin drafting extraction licenses in the oil-rich region of Essequibo. Some 95% of Venezuelan voters ostensibly cast ballots in favor of annexing the region in a weekend referendum, though the integrity of the poll has been questioned.

The U.S. military on Thursday announced it would begin air exercises in Guyana, and Brazil has mobilized troops near its border with both countries.

While experts still say that Maduro’s threats are more talk than action, the potential of an invasion is spooking the global community.