Global trade deals are in trouble

Jenna Moon /

Tense talks between the European Union and China have highlighted growing concerns over a global shift away from promoting trade.

European and Chinese leaders met in Beijing, as China looks to ensure the EU that it can be a key trading partner. But recent trade deals have fallen apart, and Brussels has taken a “de-risking” strategy with Chinese trade in hopes of reducing its reliance on Beijing.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to trade Thursday, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen saying, “I’m glad that we agreed with President Xi that trade should be balanced between the two of us.”