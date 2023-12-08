Border talks come back to life with Ukraine aid on the line

The revival of the talks comes a day after President Biden signaled a fresh willingness to support stiffer border restrictions to unlock GOP support for a new round of Ukraine aid. A White House spokesperson told Semafor that the president is “open to compromise as Senate negotiators continue to work toward a bipartisan package.”

Senate Republicans have long said they won’t support more aid to Ukraine unless major changes to border enforcement policy are included in the legislation. “From what I read in the House, unless we close the border we’re not going to get the aid we desperately need for our friends in Ukraine and Israel,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters.

AD

But some Democratic senators are also pressing the White House to take action on the border. Sen. Mark Kelly, R-Ariz., told Semafor he called White House officials on Thursday morning to warn the situation at the border was “untenable” after visiting the Tucson and Yuma sectors, a pair of Border Patrol hubs along the Mexican border. Biden’s national security package included more federal cash to hire asylum officers and immigration judges, along with ensuring a flow of dollars to border communities to support migrants with food and shelter.

“It’s a crisis and without some support that comes from the supplemental, there’s a lot of risks that it could get a lot worse,” Kelly told Semafor. “[Talks] need to go somewhere.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., one of several vulnerable Democrats heading into next year’s election, sent a letter to Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell imploring the pair to prioritize negotiations to strengthen border enforcement. “Securing the border is critical to our national security,” Tester wrote. “Congress needs to stop pointing fingers and deliver real solutions before things get worse.”