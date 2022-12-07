Renewable energy will overtake coal as largest electricity source by 2025, IEA says

The world will add more renewable energy power over the next five years than it did at any time over the past 20, according to an annual report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The acceleration of renewable energy projects can be traced, in part, to the ongoing global energy crisis.

In total, the IEA says global renewable energy is expected to grow by 2,400 gigawatts by 2027, or equivalent to China's entire energy output.