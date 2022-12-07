Germany arrests 25 accused of far-right plot to overthrow state

They had planned to storm the Reichstag — Germany's parliament building — and seize power, according to multiple German reports.

An aristocrat, a judge, an active special forces soldier, and several reservists were among those detained from across 11 German states.

The accused are said to include members of the extremist Reichsburger (Citizens of the Reich) movement, who believe in a variety of conspiracy theories including that of QAnon, according to Die Welt.