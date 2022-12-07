Elon Musk briefly loses world's richest person title

As stock prices fluctuated Wednesday, Musk, 51, and Arnault, 73, kept swapping the number one and number two on Forbes' billionaires list.

Investors are frustrated with Musk for dedicating too much time to his $44 billion Twitter acquisition, with some selling their shares in protest, according to Bloomberg. Tesla stock is currently down about 3.63%, while LVMH's stock is up by 0.62%.

AD

The two men's net worth stands at or around $185 billion, and the margin between them fluctuates by a couple hundred million dollars.