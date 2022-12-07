Albania's last "restaurant bear," a 24-year-old named Mark, is rescued

The 24-year-old brown bear was exposed to heat and other extreme weather conditions while in captivity outside the restaurant and was never able to hibernate, according to Four Paws International, the group that took custody of him.

"He had no place to retreat and was constantly exposed to the stares of restaurant visitors," the organization said.

The restaurant owner agreed to hand over Mark and said in writing that no bears would be put on display again.

Mark was sedated and began a two-day trip with the Four Paws team to Austria, driving through North Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary.