Albania's last "restaurant bear," a 24-year-old named Mark, is rescued
For 20 years, Mark was kept in a small cage outside a restaurant in Tirana, Albania, one of dozens of "restaurant bears" put on display around the country as an attraction for guests.
Now, he's on his way to a bear sanctuary in Austria. The animal welfare organization that rescued him on Wednesday believes he's the last "restaurant bear" in Albania to be taken to a new home.
The 24-year-old brown bear was exposed to heat and other extreme weather conditions while in captivity outside the restaurant and was never able to hibernate, according to Four Paws International, the group that took custody of him.
"He had no place to retreat and was constantly exposed to the stares of restaurant visitors," the organization said.
The restaurant owner agreed to hand over Mark and said in writing that no bears would be put on display again.
Mark was sedated and began a two-day trip with the Four Paws team to Austria, driving through North Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary.
Four Paws warned that while Mark is the last restaurant bear to be rescued, it's still legal in Albania to own a bear if it was born in captivity and if other legal requirements are met.
It is calling on the Balkan nation to enact a total ban on the private keeping of bears and big cats, and implement new legal measures to combat the illegal wildlife trade.
"Our work in Albania is far from over," said Sajmir Shehu, a Four Paws project coordinator in Albania.
Mark's new home is a bear sanctuary in Arbesbach in rural northern Austria.
He'll be one of four bears living on the nearly 4-acre property, which has been a natural habitat for bears since 1998.
"The sanctuary offers space for the bears to express their natural behaviors, like bathing, digging, roaming, climbing and retiring in caves, either to hide and snooze, or hibernate in the winter," Four Paws said.