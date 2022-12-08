ABC News is reviewing its hosts' relationship

Reuters / David Dee Delgado

ABC News has launched an internal review focused on stars of its signature morning show, which company insiders say could lead to a top host’s departure.

The network has been roiled over the past two weeks over the unfolding saga of a reported romantic relationship .

That review, headed up by top ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, is examining the relationship between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of Good Morning America, and whether they violated company policies. Her review is also looking into whether subsequent allegations in Page Six about other reported relationships between Holmes and ABC News employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The review focuses on morality language in Disney's corporate handbook,

Robach’s future is also unclear: ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff Monday that the couple’s relationship did not appear to break any rules, and subsequent tabloid stories have focused on Holmes’ other alleged workplace dialances.