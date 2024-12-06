TikTok’s fate hangs by a thread as US court prepares to rule on its ban

A Washington court may decide today whether TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance must sell its stake in the video-sharing platform to avoid a US ban.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in April intended to force the divestiture. If the court rules in favor of ByteDance, it would leave TikTok’s fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, who once backed a ban but now describes himself as “a big star on TikTok.”

The Chinese-owned company is under scrutiny for its alleged political influence in the US and elsewhere: The European Union ordered it to preserve data related to recent Romanian elections, amid suggestions that TikTok boosted the surprise pro-Russian winner’s videos at Moscow’s bidding.