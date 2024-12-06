South Korea’s military resisted martial law attempt

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt at imposing martial law may have been thwarted by his own military.

One general told local news that he defied the defense minister’s order to drag lawmakers out of the National Assembly building because although it was “insubordination” to disobey, the instruction was “clearly an illegal act.” A lawmaker meanwhile said forces were “soft-pedaling” their orders, deliberately moving slowly, perhaps in awareness that participants in previous coups faced prosecution.

Yoon apparently ordered the arrest of several top politicians, including the leader of his own party, the BBC reported: He faces an impeachment vote on Saturday, with opposition leaders still concerned that there will be another attempt to impose martial law.