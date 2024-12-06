Romania court annuls presidential election result amid Russian interference allegations

Romania’s constitutional court annulled the result of the country’s first-round presidential election on Friday, saying it had received evidence of alleged Russian interference.

The court said the decision was made to ensure “correctness” and “legality,” after the Romanian security services released documents suggesting Russia had engaged in a meddling campaign on social media to favor the winning far-right candidate Călin Georgescu.

Georgescu, a pro-Russia ultranationalist independent, rose to popularity on TikTok in recent weeks, shocking Romania and its Western allies with his win. He had been scheduled to face centrist candidate Elena Lasconi in a runoff Sunday, which now won’t take place.