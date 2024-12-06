Positive views of US health care drop

As Trump prepares to shake up federal health policy, new polling from Gallup shows that Americans’ views of health care quality sank to a 24-year low in November.

Forty-four percent of US adults rate the quality of health care in the US as “excellent” or “good,” while 54% say it’s “fair” or “poor.” Health-care coverage polls even worse: only 28% rated it positively, far below the peak of 41% in 2012.

There is a huge divide in perception of the broader health care ecosystem and individuals’ own personal experiences.

More than seven-in-10 US adults rate the quality of their own health care as positive, while 65% say the same of their own health-care coverage — statistics that have been relatively consistent over time. Americans are most likely to cite cost and access as the most pressing health problems facing the US.