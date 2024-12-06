Mixed Signals: Elon Musk is today’s Ted Turner, and legacy media is “scared”

Mixed Signals is back for Season 2, and this time we’re following the money in the ever-changing media business.

What’s next for the podcasters and YouTubers who emerged as the leading voices in political media this election cycle? Is it the end of legacy media’s influence for real this time? And can advertisers keep up with audiences’ evolving media diet?

To kick off this conversation, Ben and Nayeema bring on author, New Yorker writer, and media savant Ken Auletta who’s been examining the industry since the 90s. They talk about if and how this moment feels different from previous disruptions, how Elon Musk is reshaping media, and Ken shares his, uh, colorful recollections of flying with Ted Turner, his girlfriend, and the couple’s bed.

