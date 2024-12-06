Government coverage of Ozempic splits Republicans

Republicans are divided over a decision that’s soon to land on Donald Trump’s desk: Should the government expand coverage of popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

The party’s lawmakers may weigh in on that question soon after the president-elect takes office, thanks to President Joe Biden’s proposal late last month to expand coverage of anti-obesity drugs for Medicaid and Medicare recipients. It’s a proposition that would cost $35 billion over 10 years starting in 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office — a high number that will bolster the anti-Ozempic crusade led by Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy has instead called for a focus on lifestyle-based strategies like healthy eating and exercise. Meanwhile, Trump’s choice to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, has openly promoted Ozempic.

Trump will have the power to scrap the Biden administration’s plans for anti-obesity medication after he takes office without formal input from the Hill, but congressional Republicans will likely want their say on the issue. That requires them to reconcile their own internal argument over whether to reject new federal cash for the drugs or agree to short-term spending in the hopes of reducing the long-term cost of obesity-related illnesses.

“Obesity is not a disease. It’s a side effect of different things, like unhealthy eating or whatever,” Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., a licensed pharmacist, told Semafor. “So no, I’m not in favor of that, because it’s going to put us in dire straits and run us out of money.”

That stance puts her at odds with some fellow members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, a group of 19 medical professionals in Congress. Some in the caucus are backing legislation that would allow Medicare and Medicaid to pay for weight-loss drugs, as Biden has pitched.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said his bill on the topic creates a more holistic approach than simple government coverage by requiring that weight-loss drugs be FDA-approved, with doctor-monitored usage alongside behavioral therapies and nutritionists.

“If you want to fight obesity and you have a tool that seems to be working, do it — but closely monitored,” Wenstrup, a Doctors Caucus co-chair, told Semafor.