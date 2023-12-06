U.S. brings first war crime charges against Russians accused of torturing an American

Karina Tsui /

The U.S. has filed war crime charges against four Russian soldiers accused of torturing an American during the Ukraine war. This is the first U.S. prosecution related to the ongoing war, as well as the first ever charges brought under the 30-year-old U.S. war crimes statute.

The four Russians, including two senior officers, were charged with the torture, mistreatment, and unlawful confinement of an American citizen who was not fighting in the war, and therefore considered a “protected person.”

The soldiers are accused of abducting the unidentified man from his home in a Ukrainian village last year, and repeatedly beating, torturing, and threatening to sexually assault and kill him at gunpoint during his 10-day detainment.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the charges were an “an important step toward accountability for the Russian regime’s illegal war in Ukraine,” adding “Our work is far from done.”