Russia and China are getting closer than ever

Karina Tsui /

As the ongoing war in Ukraine forces China and Russia to band together in the face of Western isolation, relations between the two superpowers have grown closer than ever.

Approval of Chinese leadership among Russia’s general population has hit an all-time high of 71 percent, according to a Gallup study published Thursday — while Russian views of the U.S. sank to levels not seen in more than a decade.