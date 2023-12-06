Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi for oil talks on rare foreign trip

Putin will use the trip to boost his country’s agreements with key oil-producing states.

OPEC+, a cartel of petrostates which includes Russia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, recently said it would deepen voluntary oil output cuts in a bid to boost the oil market.

The Russian president’s visit to the UAE comes as the nation hosts COP28, a global U.N. conference geared at addressing human-caused climate change. Putin will not travel to the summit, which is being held in Dubai.