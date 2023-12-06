Pro-DeSantis super PAC brings in Phil Cox amid shakeup

Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, is bringing on Phil Cox as a senior advisor amid a slew of departures, firings, and internal drama.

Scott Wagner, the group’s latest chairman, announced the hiring in an email to supporters on Wednesday. Wagner wrote that Cox will help “advise the Board and oversee our budget, field, and turnout operation” as the primary heats up.

“We are confident that his expertise will significantly contribute to our goal of electing Ron DeSantis to the White House,” Wagner added.

Cox, a veteran Republican operative, previously worked in a volunteer position for Never Back Down. He stepped away from that position back in May. He also helped with DeSantis’ 2022 reelection campaign.