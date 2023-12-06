India dominated Wikipedia in 2023

J.D. Capelouto /

The most-read English-language page on Wikipedia this year was about ChatGPT, the chatbot that, perhaps ironically, was partly trained on Wikipedia’s thousands of articles.

The list of top articles of 2023 was dominated by India-related topics, with the 2023 Cricket World Cup taking the No. 3 spot and two Indian films in the top 10. Taylor Swift, who was recently named as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, fell behind at No. 12, according to Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the crowdsourced online encyclopedia.