The COP28 controversies in numbers

Diego Mendoza /

The world’s biggest climate change summit is getting more attention for what attendees are doing to accelerate global heating than to solve it.

COP28 in Dubai suffered a blow to its image under the presidency of Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of Emirati state oil company Adnoc, who the BBC reported was planning on using the summit to strike oil trade deals with foreign dignitaries – allegations al-Jaber has denied.

But the attendees at COP28 paint a larger picture of how the conference has become – according to some – more of a trade show than a climate action platform.