Why countries are struggling to ban smoking

Diego Mendoza /

President Joe Biden is delaying a ban on menthol cigarettes amid concerns that the move would hurt his reelection campaign.

The White House on Wednesday said that the long-awaited ban will not be finalized until March. Biden’s administration has been facing mounting pressure from Democrats and civil rights groups, who say a ban could anger some Black voters who favor the products and that an underground market for the cigarettes would lead police to disproportionately target Black people.