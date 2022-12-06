An exiled Russian TV channel in Latvia was shut down over its Ukraine war coverage

TV Rain, whose journalists had to leave Russia once the war began, has been opposing Putin's propaganda and criticizing the war on Ukraine in its coverage. However, one of TV Rain's news hosts on Thursday called for helping Russian troops at the front, sparking outrage among Latvian and Ukrainian commentators who accused the channel of supporting Russia's war efforts.

Latvia revoked TV Rain's license citing unspecified "threats to national security" and is investigating the broadcaster on suspicion of “aiding a sanctioned state," the New York Times reported. Authorities had previously fined the broadcaster for calling Russian troops "our army."

TV Rain called the accusations "unfair and absurd" on Twitter, adding that while they will stop broadcasting on cable but continue to remain on YouTube.