Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

The new code, which consists of over 600 articles, was several years in the making and comes at a time of rising religious conservatism in the Muslim-majority nation. When the legal changes were first debated in 2019, tens of thousands of people had protested against the revisions.

The new laws will also criminalize adultery and extramarital cohabitation. Unmarried couples caught having sex may face a jail term of up to a year, while those found living together could be imprisoned for six months. Women who seek abortions will additionally face new penalties, according to Bloomberg.

Fourteen articles in the new code — that will come into effect in three years to allow for the drafting of additional regulations — threaten freedom of speech and expression.

A person caught insulting or undermining the government could face up to 3.5 years in jail. Peaceful protests may also attract new fines. And journalists who publish what the bill vaguely defines as “incomplete stories” could be jailed for two years.

AD

Groups of mostly young people have protested outside parliament in the capital Jakarta this week and it is expected that the new laws will be challenged in court, reports the BBC.