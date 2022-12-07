Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

In an otherwise disappointing year for Georgia Democrats, Warnock’s victory marks a big win for the party.

In the November general election, Warnock got more votes than Walker, who underperformed other statewide Republican candidates. Warnock was boosted in that election by a critical block of split-ticket voters who voted for the incumbent Senate Democrat, but opted for Republicans in other races.

Walker was not able to make up that gap before Tuesday, while strong turnout among Democrats gave Warnock the advantage.

In his concession speech Tuesday, Walker said, “There’s no excuses in life. I’m not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight.” He told his supporters that no one was to blame for his loss and urged them to “believe in your elected officials.”

Under Georgia law, the race headed to a runoff since neither candidate received over 50% of the vote. Warnock, the pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was first elected in a runoff election in early 2021 that decided the balance of power in the Senate.