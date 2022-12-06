Passengers in the EU won’t have to turn on airplane mode on flights

The details of exactly how the program would operate are still in the works, but EU member states have until the end of June 2023 to make 5G available on planes.

At the moment, flying requires passengers to largely go offline throughout their journey, or shell out to buy in-flight data or wi-fi services.

With 5G enabled on flights, entertainment could be cheaper and more easily accessible, without the possibility of running out of pre-downloaded content to view on the plane. Basic communications, like alerting a loved one that your flight is delayed, could also get a lot easier for travelers in Europe.

AD

Mobile phone use has been prohibited on planes over concerns of interference with the plane's navigation system, but experts have said the risk is very small.