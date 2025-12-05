Architects of the New Economy

Watch live on Dec. 10 at 4:15pm ET
In Washington, economic power no longer follows party lines.
The old frameworks — left vs. right, House vs. Senate, Republican vs. Democrat — no longer fully explain how economic power moves in the capital. Today’s influence flows through a broader network: traditional gatekeepers operate alongside ideological outliers, private-sector dealmakers, and policy entrepreneurs.
Semafor brings them together — conventional and unconventional, elected and unelected — to reveal who’s defining the rules of the new economy. Through our digital and live platforms, we map the people moving capital, shaping policy, and redrawing the blueprint of economic power.
Highlights
Check back after the event...
AD