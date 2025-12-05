US military ramps up strikes in Pacific

The US military struck another alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific, killing four people, as questions intensify over the legality of its campaign.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under pressure over an earlier attack in the Caribbean — a strike that some US lawmakers allege may have been a war crime — as well as his use of insecure communications channels.

But the argument over whether the attack, involving a strike on survivors, was illegal misses the point, an analysis in The New York Times argued: “An unarmed speedboat… is not a warship,” and the relevant laws are those of civil life. “It would be a crime if [police] simply gunned down suspected drug dealers in the street.”