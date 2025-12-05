Trump to attend World Cup draw and receive FIFA ‘Peace Prize’

US President Donald Trump will attend today’s draw in Washington, DC, for the men’s soccer World Cup, and is expected to be awarded the inaugural FIFA “Peace Prize.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tried to ingratiate himself with Trump, but critics worry Infantino is undermining FIFA’s statutory commitment to political neutrality.

FIFA has a tightrope to walk, however: Trump has repeatedly threatened to interfere with the World Cup, including by banning cities from hosting matches. His remarks point to the politics of the tournament: The US is hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, whose leaders are also attending the draw and are expected to discuss lingering trade disputes while in town.