Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Several African nations limit migration

Dec 5, 2025, 8:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Kampala, Uganda.
Camille Delbos/Art In All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images

Uganda this week tightened immigration restrictions, underscoring how poorer countries and those that once championed progressive refugee and asylum systems are now turning their backs on them.

The decision by Kampala — which has long welcomed people fleeing conflicts both in east Africa and as far afield as Afghanistan, even giving them the right to work and land to farm — is among several such moves in Africa: Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kenya have all, for varying reasons, announced curbs.

Other former proponents of migration are shifting tack, too, with Sweden’s once-dominant Social Democrats pivoting to more restrictive policies. The party’s spokesperson on integration, the daughter of Kurdish political refugees, argued she wasn’t “imitating far-right parties,” but “the reality has changed.”

Prashant Rao
AD