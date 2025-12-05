Exclusive / Senate Republican pitches Obamacare subsidy compromise

Senate Republicans will block Democrats’ straight extension of expiring Obamacare subsidies next week. What could Republicans get behind instead?

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is pitching a two-year package that would include a $200,000 income cap and eliminate zero-dollar premium packages. She said she’s talked to Democrats about it, calling the cap “very generous.”

But would enough Republicans support her plan?

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he’s “certainly open to it” and it “might be the sweet spot.”

But Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said at this point he’s “not for any extension of the expiring Biden-era bonus subsidies.”

In other words, Republicans can give up on the idea of health care unity.

Rather than starting with a bill all Republicans support, Cramer suggested dealmakers should try and assemble a coalition of an equal number of senators from each party to move forward.