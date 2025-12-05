EU opens antitrust investigation into Meta over AI use

The EU opened an antitrust investigation into Meta over WhatsApp’s use of AI, signaling a potential renewal of tensions between Brussels and Big Tech.

The probe covers whether integrating Meta’s AI platform into the messaging app blocks competitors. The US has pressed the EU to curb regulatory oversight of American companies across sectors, and particularly in technology, by using the cudgel of tariffs to try and win looser enforcement.

But that may not be working: Several European leaders are pushing for Brussels to tighten oversight and punishment, and Capitol Forum reported that the EU is poised to fine X in the coming days; US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the reports, arguing the EU should not be “attacking American companies.”