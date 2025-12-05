Cohere on ‘the right side’ of the AI bubble, CEO says

There is a right and a wrong side of the AI bubble, and Cohere is on “the right side” of it, CEO Aidan Gomez told reporters at a press event Friday. The bold statement contrasts Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s recent warning that “no company is going to be immune, including us,” if there is a burst. Cohere, which makes AI software for businesses, isn’t the flashiest AI company — it hasn’t achieved record-breaking funding rounds, announced massive data-center infrastructure projects, or participated in the circular funding propping up the AI heavyweights. And that’s its advantage, Gomez said: “Cohere hasn’t participated in a lot of the things stoking those fears.”

“What are the assumptions you’re making to drive your targets on that [infrastructure] buildout, and how far out are you building for?” he said. “Where you stand on that determines if you’re on the right or wrong side of a potential correction.”