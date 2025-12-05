Chinese chip firm makes strong stockmarket debut

Shares in a Chinese semiconductor firm founded by an Nvidia alum surged in their opening day of trading, highlighting demand in the world’s second-biggest economy for an alternative to US chipmakers.

Moore Threads stocks rose more than fivefold on the Shanghai stock exchange. The firm is among a handful that are at the core of Beijing’s ambitions of weaning itself off American hardware, and particularly cutting-edge chips, the design and manufacture of which are dominated by companies based in the US and allied nations.

Chinese fears of being cut off in the midst of a race to build advanced AI systems are not unfounded. Bipartisan legislation introduced in Washington this week would seek to delay Nvidia from selling advanced chips to China.