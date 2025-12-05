Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Chinese chip firm makes strong stockmarket debut

Dec 5, 2025, 7:32am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Shanghai Stock Exchange building.
Aly Song/File Photo

Shares in a Chinese semiconductor firm founded by an Nvidia alum surged in their opening day of trading, highlighting demand in the world’s second-biggest economy for an alternative to US chipmakers.

Moore Threads stocks rose more than fivefold on the Shanghai stock exchange. The firm is among a handful that are at the core of Beijing’s ambitions of weaning itself off American hardware, and particularly cutting-edge chips, the design and manufacture of which are dominated by companies based in the US and allied nations.

Chinese fears of being cut off in the midst of a race to build advanced AI systems are not unfounded. Bipartisan legislation introduced in Washington this week would seek to delay Nvidia from selling advanced chips to China.

A table showing AI chip designers in the US and China.
Prashant Rao
AD