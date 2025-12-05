Anthropic’s Dario Amodei on relationship-repair tour in DC

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei sought to repair strained relations with the White House on Thursday, meeting with Trump administration officials and a bipartisan group of senators. On the table for discussion were AI policy, export controls, and one area in which Anthropic is aligned with US President Donald Trump: “The importance of America and its democratic allies winning the AI race,” a company spokesperson told Semafor.

The frontier AI company has broken with its rivals by pushing for AI safety regulations. The Trump administration views the company as a drag on its efforts to maintain the US’ technological lead against China.

Earlier this year, Amodei criticized the proposed moratorium on state lawmaking around AI, which did not pass. More recently, AI Czar David Sacks accused the company of “running a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fear-mongering,” revolving around its executives’ disclosures of safety concerns.

Amodei appears to be leaning into the importance of American leadership as the Trump administration continues shaping US tech policy — including launching its version of an AI “Manhattan Project.”

The conversations were “productive and substantive,” the spokesperson said. “There’s clear bipartisan interest in ensuring American leadership in AI, and we look forward to continuing these discussions.”