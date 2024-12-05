Why top Republicans are pushing to prioritize border over tax

Senate Republicans are coalescing behind a two-step 2025 agenda to sell to President-elect Donald Trump and the miniscule House majority: Border security, then taxes.

The question of which issue to tackle first is critical for the GOP, which will take full control of Washington in January — but with a House majority that will temporarily shrink to a single vote. That makes quick passage of a tax bill difficult, but top Republicans see a border bill as the easier first accomplishment to deliver to a demanding Trump.

The GOP proponents of a border-first approach believe President-elect Donald Trump will appreciate their urgent focus on one of his top political priorities. Their most influential voice is incoming Senate Republican leader John Thune, who on Thursday revealed plans to keep the chamber in session for 10 straight weeks at the start of 2025.

Thune’s goal: delivering a filibuster-proof border bill that spends as much as $85 billion by the end of that marathon session, according to a person familiar with party strategy. He has the backing of key Trump allies.

“People I’m talking to that will be serving in the administration, this is definitely the direction they want to go. And it makes sense to me,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Semafor. “This is the most doable thing. That’s what we should do.”

Not everyone is on board yet; House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., notably prefers one big party-line bill that could roll all of Republicans’ priorities together. Still, GOP senators are optimistic that both Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson will endorse their plans to wait on a tax bill until Johnson’s majority gets padded to replace members who are departing for the new administration.

Republican senators still smart at their stumble out of the gate in 2017, when they chose the complex repeal of the Affordable Care Act as their first use of the filibuster-proofing power known as budget reconciliation. (That push famously failed in the Senate.)

Many of them now see a complex tax bill as a similarly huge challenge, except the roles are flipped: The House will host the bigger intra-party fight, particularly until Johnson’s majority goes back up to 220 votes.

“I think Johnson’s thinking is that they can’t pass a tax bill with 217 members. They need to recharge those three seats. That was my understanding,” said one Senate Republican who attended this week’s meeting between senators and Johnson. A border bill, this Republican added, is less divisive than the tax debate is likely to be in the House.

In fact, Republicans lost 12 House votes on their final tax bill in 2017, many over its new cap on state and local tax deductions.

But spending more money on a border wall, immigration agents and detention beds, paid for with revenues from new oil and gas production, is a relatively unifying issue for the party. Trump is likely to pair that funding with executive orders cracking down on immigration, Republicans say, and they’re anticipating a political win on the issue by next spring.

“Border is a huge priority. It’s something we think we can get on right now, get going on and get it done. It’s reasonably finite,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “The tax thing is more complicated … it’s just going to take more work.”

