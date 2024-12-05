Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US Senate GOP eyes up to $85B for first spending bill to put toward border

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Dec 5, 2024, 6:42am EST
politicsNorth America
“Donald Trump” is written on top of the wall at the border between the United States and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US Senate Republicans are eyeing a $60 billion to $85 billion price tag for their first party-line spending bill to kick off their legislative agenda next year.

The party is looking at plowing that money into the border wall, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and detention beds, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Semafor on Wednesday.

He said the party is looking to fund that with new energy permitting, among other proposals, while avoiding a round of deficit spending. “We’d like to pay for it,” he said.

AD

The idea here: Put some legislative points up early on one of Donald Trump’s top priorities, then return later for tax reform. Each reconciliation bill is tough, requiring approval of budgets in both chambers and then final votes with slim margins in Congress. But doing so can evade a filibuster. Hoeven said they don’t expect Democratic votes.

AD
AD