Nayib Bukele and Donald Trump celebrate Bitcoin reaching $100K

The price of Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 on Wednesday for the first time, a milestone for the world’s most-accepted cryptocurrency.

The 16-year-old digital asset has experienced a meteoric rise this year; the latest rally followed US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to replace the current chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who is seen as a villain in digital currency circles, with a crypto enthusiast. Bitcoin also saw a bump in its legitimacy after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell compared it to gold at a New York Times summit on Wednesday.