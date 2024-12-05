NASA further delays Artemis Moon landing as Trump eyes new space agency head

NASA’s Artemis program to return astronauts to the Moon by the end of the decade has been delayed again. The agency said Thursday it does not anticipate a crewed Moon landing until mid-2027 at the earliest.

Administrator Bill Nelson said NASA pinpointed a design flaw with the crew capsule’s heat shield, and must now modify all the launch and flight plans for Artemis’ test missions — all of which pushes back the planned landing to the Moon.

Prior to US President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in office, NASA had targeted 2028 for the US astronauts to land on the Moon, but Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence had directed the agency to accelerate that timeline to 2024 amid a heightened space race with China.