France’s political crisis threatens to set Europe further adrift

French President Emmanuel Macron waved off calls to resign Thursday and vowed to appoint a new prime minister in the “coming days,” seeking to contain the country’s spiraling political crisis a day after the government collapsed.

The French leader accused his political opponents of fomenting chaos, saying “the extreme right and the extreme left have united in an anti-republican front.”

The government’s implosion comes at an inopportune moment for Europe: Its most powerful countries, France and Germany, which is holding snap elections in February, are mired in domestic political turmoil at a time of deep global instability and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.