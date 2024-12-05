India reduces reliance on Russian weapons, pivots to US

India’s defense procurement strategy has pivoted away from Russia and toward the West.

New Delhi and Moscow’s joint plans to develop helicopters and fighter jets have been shelved, and a proposal to lease a nuclear submarine from Russia is unlikely to go ahead.

The shift reflects India’s efforts to reduce reliance on Russian weapons and “move closer into the US defense orbit” in order to strengthen relations with Washington as Donald Trump’s tariff threats loom, Bloomberg wrote.

In 2009, 76% of India’s arms imports came from Russia, compared with 36% in 2023, while New Delhi has signed contracts worth nearly $20 billion with US manufacturers. However, India continues to buy cheap energy from Russia.