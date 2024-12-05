Incoming Trump policies make ripples in Global South

Ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump taking office in January, countries in the Global South are taking their own approaches to prepare. Mexico has ramped up a crack down on drug trafficking and illegal border crossings, while some African analysts believe the continent could benefit from Trump’s “naked transactionalism.”

For some nations in the Global South, an isolationist US could make space for developing countries to expand their influence, particularly China, however, other countries with the closest economic ties to the US, like Mexico, may be left in a more vulnerable position.