China announces huge nuclear power investment, underscoring green energy dominance

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Dec 5, 2024, 9:40am EST
East Asia
Nuclear reactors in China.
Windmemories/Wikimedia Commons
The News

China is set to approve as many as 100 new nuclear reactors over the next 10 years, according to its state-run industry body.

The country has added 34 gigawatts of nuclear capacity in a decade, enough to power 30 million homes, and approved 11 additional plants this year, putting it on course to have the biggest nuclear sector in the world by 2030.

China is now the world’s climate leader, economist Adam Tooze wrote in the Financial Times: “America’s preferred energy policy is more, more, more, as cheaply as possible,” he wrote, whether oil, gas, or renewables, and President-elect Donald Trump is skeptical of environmental concerns, but China “has mastered the green energy supply chain.”

A chart comparing the share of electricity from nuclear power produced by several countries, with China near the bottom
