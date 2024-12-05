Art of making Korean fermented sauces added to UNESCO protection list

A traditional Korean method of making fermented pastes and sauces has been added to a UNESCO list of living heritage in need of protection.

Made from dried, fermented soy beans, jang sauces include gochujang, (chili paste), doenjang (soybean paste), and ganjang (soy sauce).

First practiced on the Korean Peninsula as early as 57 BC, the secrets of jang-making are typically handed down through families, UNESCO said, along with rituals such as using amulets for successful fermentation or aging.

The move to inscribe jang as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity will help safeguard traditional techniques against mass production: “The communal act of jang-making generates a sense of peace and belonging for the communities concerned.”