Americans want US more engaged abroad, survey finds

The share of Americans who want to see the US more engaged in international events is on the rise, growing by 15 percentage points to 57% in the last year, according to a survey conducted after the November election.

The trend is being driven by younger Americans, found the Ronald Reagan Institute: The share of US adults under 30 who want to see more US leadership and engagement abroad surged by 32 points since 2023.

Six-in-10 Donald Trump voters share this view, despite the president-elect’s sometimes isolationist tendencies.

The survey also found that confidence in the US military is recovering following a significant decline: 51% now say they have a great deal of trust and confidence in the military. And a majority — 59% — support Ukraine moving toward peace negotiations even if it means giving up some territory to Russia.