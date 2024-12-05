Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Americans want US more engaged abroad, survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Dec 5, 2024, 6:48am EST
politics
US Secretary of State Blinken receives Royal Order of the Polar Star in Ta’Qali, Malta
Alberto Pizzoli/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The share of Americans who want to see the US more engaged in international events is on the rise, growing by 15 percentage points to 57% in the last year, according to a survey conducted after the November election.

The trend is being driven by younger Americans, found the Ronald Reagan Institute: The share of US adults under 30 who want to see more US leadership and engagement abroad surged by 32 points since 2023.

Six-in-10 Donald Trump voters share this view, despite the president-elect’s sometimes isolationist tendencies.

The survey also found that confidence in the US military is recovering following a significant decline: 51% now say they have a great deal of trust and confidence in the military. And a majority — 59% — support Ukraine moving toward peace negotiations even if it means giving up some territory to Russia.

A chart showing the percent of Americans who think US foreign policy should be more or less engaged, with the option for more engaged leading at 57%
AD
AD